The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,087 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Autodesk worth $153,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Autodesk stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.82. 8,134,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,524. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

