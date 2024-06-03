The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 32,146 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $169,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.12. 1,282,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.52. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

