The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.67.

ISRG stock opened at $402.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $412.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,991 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

