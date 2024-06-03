The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

GDL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The GDL Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The GDL Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

