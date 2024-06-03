The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in May

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
GDL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $8.13.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.