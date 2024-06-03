The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.1 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.