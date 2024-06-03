The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 332,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

