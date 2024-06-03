The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 323,986 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,661. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,191 shares of company stock worth $214,194. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

