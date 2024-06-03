TFG Advisers LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $14.14 on Monday, hitting $745.39. The company had a trading volume of 145,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,197. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $791.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

