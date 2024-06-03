TFG Advisers LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3,127.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 101,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 98,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.68. 277,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,124. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

