TFG Advisers LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS SYLD traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

