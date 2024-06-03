TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MCHP stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.39. 1,407,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

