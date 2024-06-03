TFG Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.54. 218,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

