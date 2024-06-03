TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 899 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.35. 934,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,278. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

