TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,112,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. 12,798,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,797,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

