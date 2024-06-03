Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $21.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TEVA stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,166 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

