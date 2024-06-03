Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.93

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 4487893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $463,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.