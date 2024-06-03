Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.94

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 613765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $675.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $63,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

