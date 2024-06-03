Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,291. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

