Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 625,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,910 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of MSCI by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

MSCI traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $491.65. 560,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,706. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

