Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 21,600 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,965,000 after buying an additional 4,163,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,247 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,309,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 911,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 171,233 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 2,067,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,638. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

