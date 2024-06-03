Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $561.18. The stock had a trading volume of 934,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,018. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

