SWS Partners Sells 531 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. 3,335,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196,620. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

