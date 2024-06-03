SWS Partners Sells 3,482 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,620,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.