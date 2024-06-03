SWS Partners Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

