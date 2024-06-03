SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 388,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,547. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

