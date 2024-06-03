SWS Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,015. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

