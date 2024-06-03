SWS Partners Has $4.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.38. 1,564,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

