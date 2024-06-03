SWS Partners Has $3.65 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SWS Partners boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $71.27. 406,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

