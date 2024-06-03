Susquehanna Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.