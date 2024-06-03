Susquehanna Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

