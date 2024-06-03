Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Bradley R. Owens Sells 6,000 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 4.0 %

SGRY stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 744,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,766,000 after acquiring an additional 247,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

