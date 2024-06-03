Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $34.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $749.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,340. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $881.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.