SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Up 7.3 %

STKL stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SunOpta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.