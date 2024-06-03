Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,028 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

