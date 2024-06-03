Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes $17.59 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 650,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 368,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115,247 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.25. 43,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

