Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

MTD stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,393.17. 31,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,338.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,244.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

