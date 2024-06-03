Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $234,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.74. The company had a trading volume of 369,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,579. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.13 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.