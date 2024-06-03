Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $66.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,461,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average is $498.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

