Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.16. 1,740,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

