Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 99 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

