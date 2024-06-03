Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.71. The stock had a trading volume of 427,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

