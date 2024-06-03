Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several research firms recently commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,530 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.42.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

