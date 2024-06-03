Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.13.
Several research firms recently commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.42.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
