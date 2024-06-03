StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Strong-Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NEU opened at $535.07 on Friday. NewMarket has a one year low of $389.18 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
