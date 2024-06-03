StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Strong-Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $535.07 on Friday. NewMarket has a one year low of $389.18 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.