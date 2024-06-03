StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 60.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
