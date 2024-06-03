StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.