StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
