StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:ISDR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
