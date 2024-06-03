StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISDR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $345,848.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,392.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,874. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

