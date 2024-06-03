StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

