StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
