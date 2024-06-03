StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

