Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEL, AKTX, AP, APLE, APWC, ARTW, AVGO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). CLSA issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY). They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

