Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEL, AKTX, AP, APLE, APWC, ARTW, AVGO)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). CLSA issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY). They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT). They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

