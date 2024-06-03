Stifel Nicolaus Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.78.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

FM opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.