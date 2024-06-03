Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.17.

TSE:LUN opened at C$15.67 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

